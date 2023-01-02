Maid says she wants to end her contract after working for 5 months, asks if she will have to pay a fine

A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if she could end her employment contract after working for just five months.

In her post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked other helpers and employers in the group for help. She added that she had been working for just five months but needed to end her contract because of some family matters. The maid wrote that her family back home needed her assistance.

“What is the step i need to do? Do i need to pay fine or something and how much is it? Including how long i have to wait?” the maid asked.

She explained that she had been in Singapore for 12 years and said that this was the first time she needed to breach her contract as her husband needed her assistance for his medical treatment.

In the comments section, others asked her if she still had any loans left to be paid.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this month, a foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for help after deciding she wanted to be transferred from her current employers.

In her post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked two questions. In her first question, she wrote that she wanted to be transferred to another employer even though she had only been working for three months with her current employer, and asked if this was possible.

In her second question, she asked if she needed release papers from her current employer to be transferred.

Her post led to other helpers commenting about their own situations and wanting to be transferred.

Another helper wrote that she wanted to be transferred but adjusted because she needed to. She added that she had to share a room with boys aged 12 to 16. According to the maid website , “Employers should provide their workers with a separate room. If this is not possible, they must ensure that there is enough space and privacy (many families have their maids share a room with their children). Under no circumstance should workers share a room with someone of the opposite sex, unless it is a small child”.

Despite communicating this issue to her employers, she added that they ignored her.

