Marine Parade resident asks ‘if MPTC still serving residents’ after their request for covered walkway to bus stop not responded since 2 years ago 

SINGAPORE — After more than two years of making requests to their town council, Marine Parade residents are still braving the rain to the bus stop due to the need for a sheltered walkway. Meanwhile, those living across the street under the Aljunied-Hougang jurisdiction have covered paths to the nearest bus stop.

“Not sure if MPTC is still serving residents? Across the road under Aljunied TC, a sheltered walkway to bus stop was erected even for a short distance. Why the difference?” a Facebook page Complaint Singapore member posted on Monday (January 30).

They have appealed to the Marine Parade Town Council (MPTC) and their Member of Parliament regarding the request for a covered walkway. “After more than two years of requests to MPTC, nothing is done and no reply if the request is rejected and reason,” said the resident.

The member also attached an email dated Oct 2020 from the residents of Blk 55 Chai Chee Drive, requesting a covered walkway from their block to the bus stop near Ping Yi Secondary School.

“Right now, most of us staying at the front of the block either have to brave the rains and sun or have to make a big detour from the rear if we alight at the next bus stop,” said the residents.

An MPTC representative confirmed they were “looking into the matter and would get back to them in due course.”

Meanwhile, netizens suggested reaching out to the Land Transport Authority for a quicker response.

Another netizen advised using the OneService app to reach out to the correct agency. /TISG

