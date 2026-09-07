SIMBA redefines Singapore’s Home Broadband Landscape with first-in-market WiFi 7 Integrated ONR

In an era where remote work, 4K/8K media streaming, low-latency online gaming, and smart home ecosystems dominate daily life, the demand for fast, reliable, and comprehensive home connectivity has never been higher. Yet, despite the rollout of high-speed fibre networks across Singapore, many households continue to struggle with lag, dead zones, and the cluttered multi-device hardware setups required to achieve true next-generation performance.

Addressing these friction points head-on, SIMBA Telecom—Singapore’s fourth mobile network operator—has officially announced a major leap forward for the local broadband market. Partnering with tech giant Huawei, SIMBA has introduced Singapore’s first-ever 10G Optical Network Router (ONR) featuring a built-in Huawei WiFi 7 router.

This single, highly integrated gateway is designed to replace bulky setups while unlocking next-generation wireless performance. To celebrate the launch, SIMBA is offering a feature-packed Premium Huawei WiFi 7 Mesh System Broadband Bundle for just $29.99 per 30 days on a 2-year contract.

Solving the Equipment Clutter and Speed Bottlenecks

For years, Singaporean consumers upgrading to multi-gigabit fibre plans faced an annoying compromise. Most ONRs provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) were capped at older standards like WiFi 6. To actually experience ultra-fast speeds wirelessly, consumers had no choice but to purchase separate, expensive third-party WiFi 7 routers and bridge them to their ISP’s optical terminal.

SIMBA’s new integrated ONR solves this problem entirely by combining 10Gbps optical processing power with native WiFi 7 capabilities inside a single chassis. By eliminating the middleman hardware, subscribers benefit from:

Lower Latency & Higher Bandwidth: Maximising the full potential of 10Gbps fibre speeds for smoother gaming, real-time video conferencing, and instantaneous downloads.

Increased Device Capacity: Supporting dozens of simultaneously connected smart home devices without network degradation or throttling.

Simplified Hardware Setup: Reducing cable clutter, power plug consumption, and complex network configurations down to one clean, modern unit.

Eliminating Wi-Fi Dead Zones: True Whole-Home Mesh Coverage

High network speeds are meaningless if signal strength drops the moment you step into a bedroom, kitchen, or home office. Physical barriers like concrete structural walls, multi-story layouts, and distance from the main router remain the biggest causes of dropped connections in modern Singapore homes.

Rather than selling high speeds in isolation, SIMBA’s new bundle focuses on complete, seamless coverage throughout the entire residence. Standard plan inclusions already feature two mesh nodes to establish a reliable mesh network. However, as part of the initial launch promotion, SIMBA is boosting the package to include three WiFi 7 routers in total:

Integrated WiFi 7 ONR: Serves as the primary 10G gateway and main wireless hub. First Huawei OptiXstar WiFi 7 Mesh Router: Expands network coverage to adjacent rooms or secondary floors. Second Huawei OptiXstar WiFi 7 Mesh Router (Launch Bonus): Covers complex layouts, far corners, or thick-walled master bedrooms at no extra cost.

To ensure subscribers do not have to struggle with manual network setup, every subscription includes professional white-glove installation. SIMBA’s network specialists handle placement, wiring, system configuration, signal testing, and network optimisation to deliver a flawless, plug-and-play experience from day one.

Exceptional Value: Unpacking the $1,500+ Launch Bundle

SIMBA has built its brand identity on market disruption and transparent pricing. The Premium Huawei WiFi 7 Mesh System Broadband Bundle continues this legacy, offering over $1,500 worth of premium equipment and professional services at an accessible, flat monthly rate with no hidden price increases or teaser pricing down the road.

Package Breakdown:

Included Feature / Hardware Standalone Value Full-Speed 10 Gbps Home Broadband Plan (2-Year Contract) Core Subscription Integrated Huawei WiFi 7 10G ONR Gateway $699 1x Huawei OptiXstar WiFi 7 Mesh Router $299 1x Additional Huawei OptiXstar WiFi 7 Mesh Router (Launch Special) $299 Free Home Phone Line (includes installation & activation) $251 Professional On-Site Setup, Testing & Optimization Included Total Monthly Rate $29.99 / 30 days

“At SIMBA, our focus continues to be on delivering quality technology alongside competitive value,” said Richard Tan, CEO of SIMBA. “Through our ongoing collaboration with Huawei, we have been able to explore new possibilities in network hardware by combining Huawei’s WiFi 7 technology with an Optical Network Router (ONR) into a single gateway unit that also provides direct 10 Gbps ethernet connectivity. As a challenger brand, we aim to offer practical innovations that enhance the overall experience while maintaining thoughtful pricing.”

Ongoing Roadshows & Exclusive Mobile Perks

Consumers looking to upgrade their home network or switch telecom providers can sign up online or visit SIMBA’s physical roadshows held across various retail locations. SIMBA’s network specialists are available on-site to provide personalised home layout consultations, answer technical questions, and process instant registrations with exclusive promotional offers.

With over 1.4 million active subscribers in Singapore, SIMBA’s latest integration of high-tier hardware with aggressive pricing reinforces its commitment to democratising premium technology across the nation.