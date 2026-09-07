Singaporeans thank 35-member SPF team in Nepal to support disaster relief efforts

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (Sep 6), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced that a 35-member group it had sent to support disaster relief efforts had arrived in Nepal.

Following flash floods and flows of debris on Aug 26 on the border of Nepal and China, there have been around 1,400 deaths, as well as over 5,000 individuals missing, from both countries. The overwhelming majority of the missing, however, are from Nepal.

Rescue operations are continuing and were marked by success over the weekend, though experts have warned that time may be running out. A man and a woman were found in two separate endeavors 10 days after the disaster struck. Teams from South Korea, the United States, China, and India have been helping rescuers from Nepal, especially in the tunnels of numerous hydropower projects affected by the floods.

The SPF said in a social media post that its team is in Nepal to share its expertise in Disaster Victim Identification and aerial surveillance to support the ongoing relief efforts.

The contingent, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Crisis Response Team, has met with Nepal’s police and its National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority for a further understanding of the situation on the ground.

What commenters are saying

Many netizens have left comments on the SPF’s Facebook page, thanking the officers for extending aid toward Nepal’s efforts.

“To every officer on the ground: thank you for going. We stand with you and with every family waiting for answers. May your work bring dignity to the lost and hope to the living. Safe mission,” one wrote.

“Thank you, team SPF, for your contribution. The whole nation is mourning, and we appreciate you standing beside us during these tough times. Take care!” added another.

“Godspeed and take care! Come back home soon,” a third chimed in.

“Thank you very much, Singapore Police Force, for your dedication to Nepal! Take care! Stay safe and healthy! I salute all of you!” a Facebook user wrote.

On Aug 27, the day after the deadly floods, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote that he was “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods along the Nepal-China border…

Our thoughts are with the people of Nepal and China during this difficult time, and with the authorities and emergency personnel working tirelessly on rescue and recovery efforts. We hope for the safe return of those still missing.” /TISG

Read also: MFA: Singapore to contribute US$100K to Red Cross humanitarian fundraising for Nepal-Tibet disaster relief