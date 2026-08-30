MFA: Singapore to contribute US$100K to Red Cross humanitarian fundraising for Nepal-Tibet disaster relief

Summary

Singapore will provide US$100,000 (S$127,000) to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) fundraising appeal for flood victims.

The SRC had raised more than S$150,000 from over 900 donors by 6 pm on Aug 28.

More than 1,000 people, including nine Singaporeans, remain missing in Nepal and neighbouring China following the floods.

SINGAPORE: Singapore will provide US$100,000 as seed money for a public fundraising appeal supporting communities hit by severe floods near the Nepal-China border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Aug 28 that the money will support relief work in Nepal and urgent needs among affected communities.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) had raised more than S$150,000 from over 900 donors by 6 pm that day. Its appeal will stay open until Nov 30, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Aug 28).

Singapore backs emergency relief through the Red Cross

The SRC had already pledged S$50,000 in humanitarian aid earlier in the week to help provide drinking water and emergency supplies to people affected by the floods.

Supplies include tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, and first-aid kits. Body bags are also among the listed emergency items. The latest S$100,000 government contribution adds seed funding to the public appeal.

The SRC said donations will support operations through the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Other humanitarian partners will also help deliver assistance based on needs on the ground.

More than 1,000 people are still missing

The disaster has also left families waiting for news of missing relatives. More than 1,000 people remain missing in Nepal and neighbouring China, including nine Singaporeans.

Nepal has said it doesn’t need foreign search-and-rescue teams. Its own security agencies can manage those operations, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The arrival of many foreign rescue teams created major problems with coordination and management in Nepal’s experience after the 2015 earthquake.

Instead, Nepal wants financial aid to go through a single channel: the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The country also plans to seek more support for reconstruction later.

Nepal seeks money rather than foreign rescue teams

The approach focuses on helping Nepal manage its own response while directing external support towards urgent needs.

The Kathmandu Post reported that the United States, the United Kingdom and the World Bank had already announced financial support.

South Korea also pledged US$1 million through international organisations for humanitarian assistance.

Singapore’s decision follows the same broad direction, with its contribution supporting relief through an established humanitarian channel.

Natural disasters can become long-term relief efforts once the immediate rescue phase ends. Clean water, shelter, medical supplies and basic necessities still have to reach people after the headlines fade.

The sensible approach is to give where help is needed, let experienced relief groups handle the delivery, and keep support going for as long as affected communities need it.