52 Singaporeans arrested in China’s Guangxi province in pyramid scheme crackdown — MFA conducting consular visits

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed that 52 Singapore citizens have been arrested and detained in Guangxi, China, following a law enforcement operation by Chinese authorities targeting suspected pyramid scheme activities and related offences.

MFA said it was informed of the arrests by the Chinese authorities. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has contacted its Chinese counterparts to seek further information, and investigations by the Chinese authorities are ongoing.

MFA has been engaging the Chinese authorities through the Singapore Embassy in Beijing and the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou. Consular visits have been conducted with all 52 Singaporeans to check on their welfare and provide consular assistance. MFA said it is also in contact with the next-of-kin of those detained.

The Ministry said it will continue engaging the Chinese authorities and stressed that due process should be accorded to the Singaporeans in accordance with Chinese law.

MFA reiterated that the Singapore Government does not intervene in foreign judicial systems, consistent with the principle that foreign governments are expected to respect Singapore’s own laws and legal processes. The Ministry’s role is to provide consular assistance and ensure the Singaporeans are treated in accordance with applicable legal processes, not to interfere with the judicial proceedings of another sovereign jurisdiction.

A warning for Singaporeans abroad

MFA used the occasion to remind Singaporeans travelling or residing overseas that they are subject to the laws of the countries they are in. Singaporeans are advised to exercise caution when invited to participate in schemes involving the recruitment of participants or the upfront payment of substantial sums of money, whether overseas or in Singapore.

Pyramid and multi-level marketing scheme operations in China carry serious criminal penalties and have been the subject of enforcement action by Chinese authorities. Singaporeans approached with such opportunities, particularly those involving travel to mainland China as part of the scheme, should treat such invitations with extreme caution and verify the legitimacy of any business opportunity through official channels before participating.

Netizens react

Online, people were expressive of their support of enforcement action, even when there were fellow Singaporeans involved.

One user stated, “Maximum punishment for these scammers, please.”

Another netizen commented “[I] hope [that] they don’t deport them, I think China has heavier punishments than Singapore on scammers.”

A Redditor shared a similar experience, saying “I was brought there on a “business trip”. Just a broke boy accompanying my friend. Everything is true. The scam is very elaborate, they even had tour buses with a tour guide to take you through the city. There were business meetings, business presentations. They paid for everything as well. You’d be surprised how many prominent people in Singapore are involved in this as well. I hope they’re all locked up for good.”