Sentosa will resume island entry fee from April 1, but there are still ways to enter the island for free

SINGAPORE — Sentosa’s free island entry measure will be extended again until March 31, but the island entry fee will resume from April 1.

To encourage more people to visit Sentosa during the epidemic, Sentosa has introduced free island entry measures since March 2020, allowing visitors to enter the island without paying whether they take the Sentosa MRT or drive.

According to the latest news released on the Sentosa website, March 31 will be the last day for free admission to the island.

The fee is the same as before the epidemic

The statement pointed out that as people gradually accept the co-existence with the new crown disease, Sentosa has also decided to restore the island entry fee, and the amount of the island entry fee will be the same as before the epidemic.

Visitors who take the MRT Sentosa Express) need to pay $4 to enter the island. The elderly, the disabled, primary and secondary school and high school students, students of ITE students and holders of employment concession fare cards can enjoy a half-price discount for a fee of $2. Children under the age of 3 can enter the island for free.

If you choose to enter the island by car or taxi, you will be charged $6 per car during the two periods from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. If you enter the island from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am the next day, you pay $2.

Other ways to enter the island for free

However, those who choose to enter the island on foot, take the SBS Transit bus No. 123, or enter the island by bicycle can continue to enter the island for free.

In addition, to facilitate the expansion of the Beach Station (Beach Station), the Sentosa MRT will also adjust the operation time. From the beginning of October last year until March 31 this year, except for public holidays and holiday eves, the beach station will end operation at 10 pm from Monday to Thursday.

However, if visitors must leave Sentosa between 10:00 pm and 12:00 am from Monday to Thursday, they can take a free short-distance bus to Vivocity and Harbourfront Bus Interchange.

The post Sentosa will resume island entry fee from April 1 appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg