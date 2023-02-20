Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 20

Kim Lim goes to her own kind of therapy; shopping & buying new luxurious items for herself

SINGAPORE – Kim Lim posted on her Instagram stories that she went on her therapy day. Instead of going to the hospital to meet a doctor, she shared that she went shopping and bought new luxurious items for herself. In the story, her followers saw a bunch of Chanel items, ranging from small to medium-sized bags in various colours and a piece of a denim vest. The billionaire heiress was not kidding. She went to therapy – retail therapy.

WP’s Got Talent 2.0: Leon Perera shines in CNY dinner duet with Sylvia Lim

SINGAPORE: This weekend was a good time to learn something new about Workers' Party MP Leon Perera, whose singing voice was on display in a duet with party chair Sylvia Lim at a Lunar New Year dinner at Maplewood.

At the second Aljunied GRC CNY dinner, Mr Perera and Ms Lim delighted attendees with the classic "Fly Me to the Moon," an excerpt of which can be seen on WP's TikTok and Facebook accounts.

Read more here…

40-year-old son says his abusive mother left when he was a child, has now returned to extort money from him

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man took to social media to rant about his abusive mother who left the family when he was a child, only to come back to extort money from his father. In his lengthy post, the man blamed his mother for his father's untimely death. He wrote that he was an only child and his parents had him in their early 40s. His mother was always verbally and physically abusive and she left to go overseas when he was a child, only to come back when he was in his 20s. While his mother was overseas for more than 10 years, the man wrote that his mother never offered any financial support to him or his father. Instead, she would demand a lot of money from his father, only to spend it on her boyfriends.

Maid reveals she was asked to clean a second house, says she knows it is illegal but worries she will be repatriated if she refuses

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking what she should do because her employer had taken her to clean another house. She added that she knew it was illegal but was afraid her employer would send her back to her own country if she refused.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that this was her first time in Singapore. She added that she was 25 years old and single. The maid also said that she did not have any experience working as a maid.

Read more here…

Netizens comment on Tasha Low’s sexy legs

SINGAPORE – In her recent Instagram post, Tasha Low shows off her outfit of the day. She wears a top with unusual cuts alongside a black cardigan, denim shorts, high black boots with fur, and a small brown bag. All of these photos reveal and expose Tasha's long legs.

