WP’s Got Talent 2.0: Leon Perera shines in CNY dinner duet with Sylvia Lim

SINGAPORE: This weekend was a good time to learn something new about Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera, whose singing voice was on display in a duet with party chair Sylvia Lim at a Lunar New Year dinner at Maplewood.

At the second Aljunied GRC CNY dinner, Mr Perera and Ms Lim delighted attendees with the classic “Fly Me to the Moon,” an excerpt of which can be seen on WP’s TikTok and Facebook accounts.

“In other words, hold my hand,” Mr Perera sings in the video clip, ably holding out the note for several beats.

Ms Lim is well-known for her singing (and now, dancing) prowess, WP secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has also belted out a song on at least one festive occasion, and the singing voice of Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) has also been featured on a WP holiday greeting video, and now, Mr Perera has also shown that the party indeed has talent.

“The food was good. The on-stage singing by Sylvia Lim and Leon Perera (was) even better,” an attendee at the dinner told The Independent Singapore.

And the Aljunied GRC MP appears to have enjoyed himself thoroughly, though he wrote that the song he performed with Ms Lim was not altogether flawless.

“It was a magical evening at our second Aljunied GRC CNY dinner last night at Maplewood,” Mr Perera wrote in a Feb 19 (Sunday) Facebook post.

“I’m so grateful to our fantastic volunteer team, who ran the event flawlessly once again. I’m also thankful that many of our generous NGO partners and donors were able to attend – kudos for the good work you do!

I hope everyone had a great time, in spite of me bungling one line when singing Fly Me to the Moon with Sylvia Lim! #TeamWP”

Last week, Ms Lim wowed the crowd with her singing and dancing at another CNY dinner, and the WP posted a video of her vocal pipes and fancy footwork over its Facebook and TikTok channels.

In early 2019, the Facebook page Legit Singapore featured a video of Mr Singh singing a song in Hokkien, much to the delight of many netizens, also at a CNY event. /TISG

