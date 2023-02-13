‘WP’s got talent!’ — Party chair Sylvia Lim wows crowd with her singing & dancing at CNY dinner

SINGAPORE — We’ve been treated to The Workers’ Party chair Ms Sylvia Lim’s singing talents time and again, but a recent clip shows that she’s no slouch when it comes to dancing as well. The WP posted a video of Ms Lim’s golden vocal pipes and fancy footwork over its Facebook and TikTok channels on Sunday (Feb 13).

But first, over TikTok, was a teaser; part of a poster from the WP showing several figures—bunnies as part of a lion dance (since its the Year of the Rabbit), a man holding two oranges (who may or may not be WP vice chair Mr Faisal Manap), and a woman in glasses dressed in a red cheongsam, holding a fan in one hand and a microphone in the other.

“Guess who?” the TikTok reads.

In the WP’s next TikTok, posted six hours later, the caption reads, “if you’ve guessed that this was Sylvia, you’re right! #sylviatok.”

The video shows Ms Lim singing and dancing to a fast Chinese song.

Another part of the poster, which is the backdrop to Ms Lim singing, can also be seen in the newer clip, showing a corner that reads “2023 Lunar New Year Dinner.”

Commenters on the post expressed admiration for Ms Lim’s talents.

Love for Ms Lim was seen on the WP’s Facebook post as well.

This is by no means the first time that the WP chair has shown she has a lovely voice.

In 2020, on the first full day of the campaign period for the General Election, the WP put up a video of — this time of Ms Lim “at home”, which ended up getting viewed more than 370,000 times.

The video begins and ends, with Ms Lim, 55, singing parts of the Hokkien song Ai Piah Jia Eh Yia (translated as To Win, You Have To Give Your All).

More recently, for the party’s year-end greetings, as 2022 came to a close, Ms Lim doesn’t just speak her greetings but breaks out into song. To cap the video, Ms Lim sings, “We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” /TISG

