SURPRISE! Sylvia Lim sings Christmas song in WP Christmas greetings video

SINGAPORE — “Psst, watch till the end for a surprise,” reads the caption on the Christmas greeting video published on social media by The Workers’ Party on Sunday (Dec 25).

After a collage of holiday festivities, the video shows every WP MP offering season’s greetings to everyone. And the surprise? At the very end, party chair Ms Sylvia Lim doesn’t just speak her greetings but breaks out into song. To cap the video, Ms Lim sings, “We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

“Team Workers’ Party wishes one and all a peaceful and blessed Christmas,” the WP said in a post that has been viewed, liked, commented on and shared many times.

In it are photos of different year-end activities the WP members and volunteers held in various places including Eunos, Hougang, and East Coast GRC, where WP Youth Wing head Ms Nicole Seah and Mr Kenneth Foo held a Christmas walkabout last week.

“So many fun memories made,” a caption on one part reads.

Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) kicks off the greetings from the MPs, saying, “Hi guys! Here’s wishing you all Happy Holidays, and if you celebrate, Merry Christmas.”

He’s followed by Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang SMC), Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC, Mr Leon Pereira (Aljunied GRC), Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC, and WP vice chair Mr Muhamad Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC).

Just before Ms Lim sings, WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Priam Singh says with the intensity he come to be known for, “Here’s wishing you a very Merry Christmas…for 2022.”

This is not the first time Ms Lim has sung in a Christmas greeting video. Two years ago, she sang the same song as part of a quartet, along with Assoc Prof Lim and two others.

In 2018, Ms Lim (Aljunied GRC) regaled her constituents with a special Malay song and dance performance at the Kaki Bukit Division Aljunied GRC Hari Raya 2018 celebration.

The administrators of the Facebook page Rilek1Corner, who shared the video online, wrote: “Fuuyoooh Workers’ Party Sylvia Lim singing Hari Raya song like a pro siol!!!” /TISG

