SINGAPORE: In a groundbreaking development, scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore have created a new smart, reusable adhesive that is more than ten times stronger than the adhesive capacity of gecko feet. This advancement paves the way for a new generation of superglue and grippers that can support heavy weights across both rough and smooth surfaces.

The NTU research team achieved this feat by utilizing shape-memory polymers and designing them into hair-like fibrils.

The smart adhesive works through a novel mechanism that allows it to stick to a variety of surfaces and detach without leaving any residue, all through the simple application of heat from a common hair dryer.

The technology operates by exploiting the unique properties of the shape-memory polymers. When heat is applied, the material transforms into a soft, rubbery state, allowing it to mold to the microscopic contours and crevices of a surface.

As the adhesive cools, it hardens into a glassy state, forming exceptionally strong bonds through a process known as the “shape-locking” effect.

The innovative design of these hair-like fibrils plays a crucial role in the adhesive’s extraordinary strength. By arranging multiple fibrils together, the researchers were able to significantly increase the weight the adhesive can hold.

Tests have demonstrated that the smart adhesive can support the weight of a human, leading to a host of potential applications in various industries.

Potential applications for this technology are vast and the NTU team’s next steps include further refining the adhesive’s design and exploring its use in real-world applications.

As the technology matures, it could fundamentally change the way we think about adhesives, making it possible to achieve secure, high-strength bonds without the need for single-use, permanent glues.