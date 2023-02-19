former-muis-director-faces-2-charges-of-cheating-and-five-charges-under-the-computer-misuse-act

SINGAPORE: A former director of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) was charged in court on Friday (Feb 17) in a case related to financial transactions involving Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah and Irsyad Trust Limited (ITL).

Razak Mohamed Lazim, 55, who once held the position of Senior Director of MUIS for madrasahs and Executive Director of Madrasah Irsyad, was charged with seven charges under the Computer Misuse Act and the Penal Code.

Razak, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of ITL, is facing two charges related to defrauding Temasek Foundation International CLG Limited (TF Intl). In two grant proposals for his program, he allegedly gave the false impression that ITL was affiliated with Madrasah Irsyad.

As a result of the fraud, ITL received funds totalling $784,900, between December 2018 and September 2020.

The remaining five allegations are in relation to the Computer Misuse Act, among others having given instructions to an individual named Saifulrijal Salleh in an unauthorized modification of computer content.

Razak instructed Saifulrijal to transfer the contents of his email account under “razak@irsyadtrust.com.sg” to the Irsyad Trust Limited email server and rename the account as “itl_razak@irsyad.sg” – which is an account hosted by the Irsyad Madrasah email server.

In 2021, MUIS said it was conducting a review in relation to financial transactions after the madrasah filed a police report after a confidential email was leaked to a third party without permission.

ITL was established as a separate company by the Irsyad Madrasah Management Committee (MMC) as Irsyad Foundation Limited in 2006, two years before the madrasah joined the Joint Madrasah System (JMS) under Muis.

There is no connection between ITL and MUIS since January 2021, according to the Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Mr Masagos Zulkifli Masagos Mohamad when answering a question on the matter in Parliament in 2021.

