Morning Digest, Feb 21

‘This whole idea that Singapore is better than Malaysia needs to stop’ says Singaporean

SINGAPORE: In a thread that went viral, a Singaporean Reddit user admitted to thinking that Malaysia isn't "all that bad," adding that Singapore's only advantages are "public transport and cleanliness and 'less corruption.'" Other than that, "there's really nothing more to Singapore than just another westernised city," opined the netizen on r/Malaysia on Saturday (Feb 18).

Parrot abused, fed saliva by alleged domestic helper

SINGAPORE: A video of a parrot being mistreated by a woman, allegedly a domestic helper, made the rounds on social media over the weekend. In it, she can be seen flicking the colourful parrot on its beak, shaking it, and then feeding it with her own spit.

It was uploaded on r/singapore by woodmon122 on Sunday (Feb 19) with the caption “Domestic Helper Finds Parrot and Uploads Video of Animal Abuse on Social Media.” The caption also says “If you are the owner of the bird please be aware of this. Around Bartley area.”



PMD suddenly catches fire near Bedok Mall

SINGAPORE: A personal mobility device (PMD) suddenly caught fire while parked near Bedok Mall yesterday evening (19 Feb). The PMD reportedly exploded and emitted loud popping sounds, before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene. No one was injured in the blaze. One video is going viral online after it was first posted on the Facebook group shows thick smoke surrounding the PMD that is in flames.

Will Lee Hsien Yang and Ho Ching face off at the next presidential race?

SINGAPORE: Rumours are rife that Singapore may be headed for another Lee family face-off, perhaps as soon as this year. This time, however, the feud may spill into the political arena if certain reports are to be believed.

According to sources that spoke to the Asia Sentinel, two prominent members of the late Lee Kuan Yew’s family may run for the next Presidential Election, which is set to take place this year.



Kim Lim goes to her own kind of therapy; shopping & buying new luxurious items for herself

SINGAPORE – Kim Lim posted on her Instagram stories that she went on her therapy day. Instead of going to the hospital to meet a doctor, she shared that she went shopping and bought new luxurious items for herself. In the story, her followers saw a bunch of Chanel items, ranging from small to medium-sized bags in various colours and a piece of a denim vest. The billionaire heiress was not kidding. She went to therapy – retail therapy.

