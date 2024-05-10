;
International

RFK Jr. vs. Trump: Face-off in Libertarian Convention debate

ByGemma Iso

May 10, 2024
rfk-jr-vs.-trump:-face-off-in-libertarian-convention-debate

An RFK Jr. vs. Trump showdown is in the offing. Long-shot independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. extended a bold challenge to former President Trump — a debate set against the backdrop of a Libertarian convention slated for later this month.

Recent polling data suggests that Kennedy, whose name graces the presidential ballots in four states, including pivotal Michigan, may pose a more significant threat to Trump’s aspirations for a return to the White House than President Biden’s tenure.

But Kennedy’s impact isn’t confined to just a handful of states. Reports indicate he’s crossed the signature threshold to earn ballot slots in at least six more states, amplifying his voice and widening his reach.

RFK Jr. vs. Trump

In a letter addressed to Trump, posted on X, Kennedy made his case with the confidence and bravado that characterizes modern political theater. “I deserve the debate,” he asserted, citing his mounting polling numbers.

Kennedy cited people’s disillusionment with Trump’s legacy of ballooning deficits, pandemic-induced business closures, and a swamp-ridden administration, laying down the challenge with a mix of audacity and strategy.

“We’re both slated to take the stage at the imminent Libertarian convention on May 24 and 25,” Kennedy pointed out, identifying the event as the ideal arena for a no-holds-barred verbal duel. “It’s neutral ground—a platform for you to defend your record to those who waver in their support,” he goaded.

Trump’s response? A mixture of acknowledgment and dismissal.

While he once hailed Kennedy’s campaign as “great for MAGA,” he recently dismissed him as a “Democrat plant” and a “wasted protest vote.”

Yet, in the wake of Kennedy‘s challenge, the air is thick with anticipation—will Trump take the bait and engage in a verbal spar with the underdog? or will he opt to maintain his distance, leaving the field open for unexpected upsets?

Read More News

Conservatives accusing New York governor of looking down on Black people in lieu of computer comment 

The post RFK Jr. vs. Trump: Face-off in Libertarian Convention debate appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin blast off in ‘When The Stars Gossip’ – Mark your calendars for an out-of-this-world premiere & space mission teasers

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Lee Junho sets the stage to shine: Get ready for his ‘Midnight Sun’ concert tour in 2025

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia

China firm offers cash rewards to singles who pursue romantic relationships – is this the future of employee happiness?

November 20, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI gained 0.2%

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.