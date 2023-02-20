Kim Lim goes to her own kind of therapy; shopping & buying new luxurious items for herself

SINGAPORE – Kim Lim posted on her Instagram stories that she went on her therapy day. Instead of going to the hospital to meet a doctor, she shared that she went shopping and bought new luxurious items for herself.

In the story, her followers saw a bunch of Chanel items, ranging from small to medium-sized bags in various colours and a piece of a denim vest. The billionaire heiress was not kidding. She went to therapy – retail therapy.

According to WebMD, retail therapy (widely and easily known as shopping) is done by a person who wants to make themselves feel better. In research, 62% of shoppers do this therapy to cheer up their own self, while 28% buy a purchase to celebrate something.

Even though many people think that retail therapy is a waste of money, it really has psychological benefits. A person who does retail therapy can be in control of what’s happening in his or her life by allowing oneself to choose and decide on what to buy, get an emotional psychological boost from window shopping or even browsing online, be distracted from whatever problems he or she has by going out to the mall, and even see saving money as a therapeutic measure because it allows you to look forward to something you want to own in the future.

So yes, indeed. Kim Lim has been doing therapy – retail therapy – for herself.

