PMD suddenly catches fire near Bedok Mall

SINGAPORE: A personal mobility device (PMD) suddenly caught fire while parked near Bedok Mall yesterday evening (19 Feb). The PMD reportedly exploded and emitted loud popping sounds, before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene. No one was injured in the blaze.

One video is going viral online after it was first posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook group shows thick smoke surrounding the PMD that is in flames.

Other videos that were posted to TikTok by eyewitnesses show just how large the blaze was. Despite this, some pedestrians seemed unruffled and carried on with their usual activities.

Some photos and videos from the scene show a food delivery rider standing beside the PMD, speaking on a phone.

The SCDF has since revealed that the incident took place around 6.55 pm along Bedok North Street 1 and that the fire was extinguished with the use of compressed air foam backpacks. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg