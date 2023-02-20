Man: Cycling home after clubbing because I refuse to pay $40 for a Grab

SINGAPORE: The TikTok video of a man who decided to take a bike home from Clarke Quay to Sengkang after a night out went viral over the past few days, getting 333,000 views since it was posted on Feb 14.

“Cycling home after clubbing because I refuse to pay $40 for a Grab,” wrote TikTok user Tan Jun Hao, who goes by @oahnuj on the platform. He captioned his video with “cq to sengkang bike tour.”

He showed himself taking a long way home, with a necessary stop to get a drink, of course, since the trip took an hour and a half after all.

But the best part is that he only ended up spending $3 for the bike he rented for his ride home. Additionally, he burned 400 calories on his 16.68-kilometre ride home, the Trip Details page of the app he used showed.

The video has gotten a lot of comments from other TikTok users.

Many commenters approved of what Tan Jun Hat had done as being both environment-friendly and wallet-friendly at the same time.

“I would’ve passed away mid-journey,” another wrote.

