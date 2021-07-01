Shanmugam applauds the community spirit in aftermath of Yishun fire, and shares an update on the repair works being carried out

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam has taken to Facebook to share some updates on the repair works after a fire broke out at Yishun Ring Road earlier this Tuesday (Jun 29).

The fire spanned three floors and damaged a few units and common areas in Block 141 Yishun Ring Road. Fire bikes and engines arrived at the scene within minutes to put the fire out.

Mr Shanmugam commended the many members of the community who worked together in the aftermath of the fire.

The Residents’ Committee as well as the Town Council were involved and helped out those affected by the fire. Cleaners from the town council helped to scrub down common spaces in the afternoon after the fire was put out and also assisted affected residents in removing debris from their homes.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) provided temporary housing for those who are unable to reside in their homes as of now.

Maintenance staff from the Town Council have also started to repaint the exterior walls and corridors that were scorched by the flames.

Mr Shanmugam says that they will continue to speak with the residents living there to evaluate how more help can be offered to them.

At the end of his post, he also wishes those who were sent to the hospital a speedy recovery.

A few netizens also wished that those affected by the fire could recover and return to a life of normalcy quickly.

Meanwhile, a few other netizens thanked and commended those who were involved in the cleaning and maintenance.

Due to the fire, around a hundred residents were forced to self-evacuate from the premises while ten people, including a police officer, were sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

