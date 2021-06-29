Yishun HDB fire spans 3 floors, sees 100 evacuated and 10 taken to hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A fire that broke out in Block 141 of Yishun Ring Road saw 100 residents self-evacuated and 10 taken to the hospital.

The fire spanned across three levels – and thick smoke was seen emitting from units on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the blaze at around 8.30 am, it said in a Facebook post.

It added that the fire, which involved a master bedroom of a unit on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, was extinguished with three water jets. The fire was confined within the master bedrooms, with smoke damage sustained throughout the three units.

An additional water jet was used from the exterior of the block to suppress the fire, which SCDF said was “leaping out from the bedroom windows”.

The SCDF added that before its arrival, 100 residents from levels two to ten of the block had already evacuated.

A total of 10 people, including a Police Officer, were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital due to smoke inhalation. Five off-duty SCDF personnel, who were in the vicinity, rendered assistance with medical and firefighting operations.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a fire had broken out at a 3rd-floor unit. As the fire rose, the air-conditioning unit upstairs exploded, according to residents who spoke to the paper.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. /TISG

