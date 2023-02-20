Netizens comment on Tasha Low’s sexy legs

SINGAPORE – In her recent Instagram post, Tasha Low shows off her outfit of the day. She wears a top with unusual cuts alongside a black cardigan, denim shorts, high black boots with fur, and a small brown bag.

All of these photos reveal and expose Tasha’s long legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Low 刘怡伶 타샤 (@tashaalow)

People expressed their insights and opinions on how fit she looked in the comments section with many of them giving positive feedback.

One IG user said: “Tell me, am I dreaming? Because I can’t believe that I saw a goddess.”

Another IG user commented: “Nah sis already stole my heart.”

One more IG user remarked: “​​Love the fit and wet hair look.”

There is also a fan who noticed how long her legs are in her outfit.

“Length of legs damn last warning”, the supporter said.

Despite all these compliments and positive responses, there were also people who disliked how she looked.

One user commented: “Don’t like the black high shoes.”

Another also mentioned: “Put on some clothes pls.”

As at the time of writing, Tasha Low has not replied to any of these comments.

