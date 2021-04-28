Schoolboy runs across Woodlands Ave 5, gets hit by BMW

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a schoolboy dashing out onto the street and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle is circulating online. Netizens are praising the delivery riders who stopped to help.

Facebook page ROADS.sg on Tuesday (April 27) uploaded the video captured on a dashboard camera.

“Schoolboy running across Woodlands Ave 5, getting hit by a black BMW,” read the caption.

According to the post, the incident happened near the Sinopec petrol kiosk.

The boy could be seen dashing out to the three-lane road.

The boy ran in the direction of an incoming BMW on the far right lane.

As the vehicle capturing the incident passed the BMW, the boy was spotted on the ground.

A separate scene showed two individuals, one directing traffic and another holding an umbrella, attending to the boy by the curb.

“Many delivery riders helping guide traffic with the rain still pouring,” wrote ROADS.sg.

“Thank you all to those who stopped to assist.”

In a comment, an eyewitness wrote, “Saw this too. The delivery guy drenched to control the traffic, thanks to him. The car was already moved to the left side before the police and ambulance came.”

Members of the online community commended the delivery riders.

“I always remind my child to use either an overhead bridge or traffic light. Run somewhere and raining. Hais!” said a concerned parent, commenting on the incident./TISG

