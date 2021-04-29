Bali-inspired Orchard Road cafe closes down after 15 years

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Baliba Pub and Cafe announced on Facebook on Wednesday (Apr 28) that it has closed down for good.

The Balinese-inspired club, which touted that it had “the longest Happy Hours and Lowest Prices in Orchard Road”, was around for a decade and a half.

Team Baliba announced its closure “with the heaviest heart”.

Baliba, which is under Strumm’s Holdings, thanked patrons for their “love and support for the past 15 years” and said that “we will carry this love into building our new concepts”.

While the Baliba team did not reveal the reason for its closure, it’s possible that it was affected, like many other establishments in the food and beverage industry, by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March last year, Baliba announced it would shut its doors for more than a month, albeit temporarily, “in view of the current Covid-19 situation and the government regulations of safe distancing…to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff”.

At that time, other Strumm’s establishments — The Drunken Poet, Meats n Malts, and Torii Izakaya — remained open and included delivery and takeaway options.

But Meats n Malts closed down by June 1 last year.

The Facebook page for Torii Izakaya also says it has permanently closed.

However, The Drunken Poet is still standing, and “we look forward to seeing you there soon,” wrote Strumm’s.

It also announced another of its F&B establishments will be reopening soon, Ipanema World Music Bar.

Baliba will surely be missed among those who frequented Singapore’s nightlife.

As it said in its Facebook page, “We consider ourselves as the best pub in Singapore. We provide value entertainment with live bands, electrifying dancers, pool table, sports on large TV screens, game machine & delicious bar snacks. Come by for a great time. This is Baliba!”

Grateful patrons thanked Baliba for their “wonderful memories” at the cafe.

/TISG

