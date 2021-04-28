Uncle scolds GrabFood rider about dangers of riding on footpath

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a GrabFood rider getting scolded by a man for riding recklessly on a footpath and almost hitting him is circulating online.

“Uncle upset with GrabFood PAB (power-assisted bicycle) cyclist riding recklessly on the footpath,” read the caption of a video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on YouTube on Monday (Apr 26).

The incident is said to have taken place at Marine Parade Central.

The video begins with the camera pointed at an approaching GrabFood rider on an e-bike.

- Advertisement -

As the rider goes by, the man holding the camera who can’t be seen in the video says, “Just now, you almost hit me, ah.”

The rider immediately apologises as he continues on his way.

“You almost hit me, you know, just now. So I’m going to report, I’m going to give it to the police station,” says the man.

The rider continues to apologise and has his palms together at one point to prove sincerity.

Meanwhile, the uncle tells the rider that he will be going to the police station.

“Please, uncle. I earn a living,” says the rider while apologising.

The uncle explains that the rider also crossed the intersection recklessly and tells him to follow while they went to the police station.

As the rider apologises, the uncle can be heard saying, “I don’t care, I don’t care. You ride so fast. So dangerous.”

The rider pushes his e-bike while trying to catch up to the uncle. He apologises again, admitting his fault.

“I know your people. Very, very rude one, ah,” says the uncle.

The uncle also explains that riders are not supposed to take the footpath, even more so at such speeds.

When they arrive at a stop, the rider asks the uncle to give him another chance and promises not to make the same mistake again.

After another warning, the uncle appears to let it go and begins to walk away.

According to the Active Mobility Act (AMA), PABs and motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) are not allowed on footpaths. On the other hand, bicycles, personal mobility aids (PMAs) and non-motorised PMDs, such as manual kick-scooters, can be used on footpaths./TISG

Read related: Accident leaves young GrabFood rider with brain injuries, S$100,000 hospital bill—family seeks help

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg