residue-from-rinse-agents-can-damage-your-gut

Did you know that dishwashers can actually possibly damage your gut? This is because residue from rinse agents left behind on dishes that are cleaned in professional-grade dishwashers has a protective layer that can contribute to the onset of chronic diseases.

Researchers at the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma (SIAF) have found that commercial rinse agents in dishwashers often have a toxic effect on the gastrointestinal tract.

Watch your gut

Whether it’s a restaurant or any other outlet, plates, glasses and cutlery become squeaky clean and dry in a matter of minutes but may affect your stomach lining.

A typical cycle in a commercial dishwasher involves circulating hot water and detergent for 60 seconds at high pressure. Afterwards, there is a second 60-second washing and drying cycle in which water and a rinse agent are applied.

“What’s especially alarming is that in many appliances, there’s no additional wash cycle to remove the remaining rinse aid. This means that potentially toxic substances remain on the dishes, where they then dry in place,” said Cezmi Akdis, professor of experimental allergology and immunology and director at SIAF.

So when the dried dishes are used the chemical residue ends up in the gastrointestinal tract.

“The effect that we found could mark the beginning of the destruction of the gut’s epithelial layer and trigger the onset of many chronic diseases. It is important to inform the public about this risk, since alcohol ethoxylates seem to be commonly used in commercial dishwashers.”

A cleaner gut

This danger isn’t just limited to commercial dishwashers you might want to check your brand of dishwashing liquid the next time you’re at the supermarket especially if you feel your hands are super dry after washing up!

Toxin based ingredients in popular detergent brands can cause dermatitis, eczema and itchy rashes. Among the dangerous chemicals to watch out for are formaldehyde, phosphates, sodium laureth suplhate, triclosan and ammonia.

So next time you’re out shopping for dishwashing liquid try and look out for milder formulas which have natural plant extracts and oils and less chemicals. Remember super chemically clean dishes aren’t necessarily good for your skin or your gut.

