Influencer Nicole Liel tries new profession waxing eyebrows — her first customer cried!

SINGAPORE — Nicole Chen, 24, popularly known as Singaporean influencer Nicole Liel, recently started her own beauty salon, Cuuul.sg, and has a waxing and lash lift services. She decided to try to be a waxing and lash-lifting technician herself.

In her TikTok video, Nicole started with a fun introduction by welcoming the viewers to her ‘ratchet’ salon. She then pointed to her client and instructed her to lie down. She jokingly asked her client if she wanted to remove her entire eyebrow.

Once everything was ready, Nicole placed her finger on the client’s eyebrow and started explaining which parts were to be waxed. “Today, we’re going to be removing this part, and this part and this part,” she reiterated.

She then started working with the right eyebrow. During the waxing procedure, Nicole seemed very pleased with her work. “It’s so clean,” the influencer remarked after she removed hair from the client’s eyebrow.

However, she noticed that her client had started to tear up during the eyebrow waxing process. Nicole immediately tried to cover the client’s face so that the camera won’t catch the sight of her crying. “Oh my god, don’t cry, Don’t let people know you’re in pain,” she said to her customer. This made the client laugh – even though she was hurt.

