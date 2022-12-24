DJ Jade Rasif will not be performing on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE — Jade Rasif, 28, a Singaporean DJ, YouTube personality and former actress, shared in her Instagram stories that she will not perform on New Year’s Eve in Singapore.

She mentioned that there had been various promotional materials about a show wherein she was expected to perform. Jade clarified that the producers did approach her, but she turned the offer down because she wanted to spend the New Year with her family. “I want to spend more time with my family this year so I’m not doing it,” she said.

Jade Rasif also apologised to those who had already bought tickets to see her on stage. She encouraged everyone to support other artists who would be present at the same event. “Do show some love for the other headliners. A lot of like great acts performing so show them some love,” she added.

The DJ ended the story by saying she would be home with her family on New Year’s Eve.

In other news, Jade Rasif recently shared her rave experiences in Bali, Indonesia.

In an Instagram post, she gathered all the photos and snippets from her ‘weekend camera roll’ from the memorable happenings of her Bali trip.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg