‘It’s all fake’ — Tay Ping Hui warns his followers of poser accounts using his name

SINGAPORE — Tay Ping Hui, 52, a Singaporean actor and director, posted on Instagram to clear matters regarding a poser account using his name. He warned his followers that all the reasons and excuses that the poser account might give – such as a space wherein he can privately message and communicate with his fans – are all fake.

Tay Ping Hui also mentioned reporting the account and reminded everyone that they should not click on any links that the posers send them. “So let me be clear once and for all, THIS, and ONLY THIS is my official account, I do not need any other account to communicate with my fans,” the actor and director reiterated.

“Sorry y’all, @taypinghuiofficial ain’t official at all, and the others too,” he said in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tay Ping Hui / 郑斌辉 (@taypinghui)

More so, he gave thanks to those people who helped him with the issue for their concern. Netizens commented on their thoughts, insights, and experiences on the said post.

IG user v3nusisme said she had received a few messages from a profile with Tay Ping Hui’s photo, but she was aware it was not him, and she knows ‘who the real deal’ is. Furthermore, user @11.1nof remarked that the ‘real deal’ would not leave messages privately – only those who are fake do this.

Practically speaking, user @thejanefooddiary said that the actor and director have no time to chat at all, so those who are messaging are definitely fake. Another user, @onghuizhen, thanked Tay Ping Hui for his reconfirmation on this subject.

Other comments are attached below:

