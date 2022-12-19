henry-cavill-will-not-reprise-superman-role

British actor Henry Cavill who played Superman in previous DC films is reportedly not returning to his role of Man of Steel. Following a meeting with the new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, Cavil broke the news to his fans and followers via an Instagram post.

Henry Cavill no more Superman

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill wrote in his post.

Back in October, Cavill caused a buzz after announcing his return as Superman, during the same time Gunn and Safran were made heads of DC Studios.

The actor reminded fans that Superman still exists in the DC universe although fans can mourn his exit.

In the mean time, Gunn confirmed via Twitter that he and Safran had prepared their new DC slate of projects for next year and that includes a feature film on Superman. He announced that the new Superman flick will emphasise his earlier days which was why Cavill had to exit.

Gunn said that during the meeting with the actor, they were looking at possibilities of working together in future DC films with Cavill helming another character.

In addition, Gunn also revealed that they were hoping to bring filmmaker and Batman actor, Ben Affleck, to direct future DC movies.

Gunn confirmed in the reply section that he has been working on the new Superman film for a while and they’re still searching for the right director.

Furthermore, he also pointed out that the new film will not be another origin story.

Henry Cavill Man of Steel

Gunn’s tweet garnered over 25,000 likes and has been retweeted over 3,000 times with over 3,000 replies from curious and surprised followers.

In 2013, Henry Cavill played the iconic role in the Man of Steel movie and he starred in 2016’s Batman v Superman together with Ben Affleck. The following year, he acted in Justice League.

After the news of Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel, some fans have speculated that the actor is now available to take on the role of James Bond.

The 39-year-old also left his role in Netflix’s The Witcher which he announced in late October. Liam Hemsworth will take over his role.

On Wednesday, Gunn wrote on Twitter: “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

He added: “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

