;
Lifestyle

White teachers win $2.1 million in lawsuit against NYC education department for discrimination 

ByAsir F

May 6, 2024
white-teachers-win-$2.1-million-in-lawsuit-against-nyc-education-department-for-discrimination 

White teachers win $2.1 million in lawsuit against NYC education department for discrimination

New York City has agreed to pay a combined $2.1 million to three white Department of Education teachers who were demoted under former Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and replaced by less-qualified people of color, they alleged. Lois Herrera, Jaye Murray, and Laura Feijoo reached a settlement following a judge’s ruling that indicated evidence of race-based discrimination in Carranza’s DOE.

According to The New York Post, the suit, filed five years ago, accused Carranza of targeting “toxic whiteness” within the department. While the city admitted no wrongdoing, their lawyer hailed the settlement as a victory against discrimination in educational institutions, emphasizing the need for dignity and fairness in employment practices.

The topic of DEI has been an uncomfortable topic between liberals and conservatives as both ends are calling for the end of discrimination. However, the discrimination against White people who are qualified is not a topic commonly discussed. 

White teachers win $2.1 million in discrimination lawsuit 

In addition to this, X users state that reverse racism is not legal in America. The laws are meant to protect everyone from discrimination. Furthermore, the Supreme Court in 2023 clearly states that race should not be the factor when admitting students into their programs. 

 

X users predict that there will be an “avalanche” worth of lawsuits against companies focusing on DEI. There have been several questions and articles asking what should be done if a White person was not given a job in lieu of their racial background. 

Read More News

Speaker of the House seat up for grabs again

 

The post White teachers win $2.1 million in lawsuit against NYC education department for discrimination  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Netizens call out woman who bought discounted trolleys and got upset after the store dropped prices 2 weeks later

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Fresh grad who got 3 job offers says he’s unsure which salary package to accept: “Squarepoint Capital $7.6K, Amazon $7.3K or Shopee $6.5K?”

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“I have so much respect for everyone here in SG schools” — 2 foreign students share their “culture shock” by S’pore’s “living hell” education system

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Netizens call out woman who bought discounted trolleys and got upset after the store dropped prices 2 weeks later

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ACRES warns residents to take precautions with their dogs after a man was seen poisoning pigeons at Choa Chu Kang

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Fresh grad who got 3 job offers says he’s unsure which salary package to accept: “Squarepoint Capital $7.6K, Amazon $7.3K or Shopee $6.5K?”

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Property

DBS: 4 factors Singapore homebuyers should consider when choosing between ECs and BTO flats

November 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.