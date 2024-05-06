New York City has agreed to pay a combined $2.1 million to three white Department of Education teachers who were demoted under former Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and replaced by less-qualified people of color, they alleged. Lois Herrera, Jaye Murray, and Laura Feijoo reached a settlement following a judge’s ruling that indicated evidence of race-based discrimination in Carranza’s DOE.

According to The New York Post, the suit, filed five years ago, accused Carranza of targeting “toxic whiteness” within the department. While the city admitted no wrongdoing, their lawyer hailed the settlement as a victory against discrimination in educational institutions, emphasizing the need for dignity and fairness in employment practices.

The topic of DEI has been an uncomfortable topic between liberals and conservatives as both ends are calling for the end of discrimination. However, the discrimination against White people who are qualified is not a topic commonly discussed.

White teachers win $2.1 million in discrimination lawsuit

Reverse racism is not legal! Supreme Court decided in 2023 that race cannot be a factor in college admissions. That should apply to business and government jobs as well. Most qualified, best and brightest should be the only factors in hiring. — Richard Pierce (@CalCapitalist) May 5, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that reverse racism is not legal in America. The laws are meant to protect everyone from discrimination. Furthermore, the Supreme Court in 2023 clearly states that race should not be the factor when admitting students into their programs.

Let the avalanche of DEI lawsuits begin. No more white discrimination to get virtue signaling points. It’s gonna cost you. — CockStockton (@CockStockton) May 5, 2024

X users predict that there will be an “avalanche” worth of lawsuits against companies focusing on DEI. There have been several questions and articles asking what should be done if a White person was not given a job in lieu of their racial background.

