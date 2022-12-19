youtuber-pewdiepie-treated-like-‘terrorist’-in-malaysia

PewDiePie once owned the most subscribed channel on YouTube in 2013. The Swedish YouTuber and gamer whose real name is Felix Kjellberg recounted recently the horrible experience he had while he was flying out of Malaysia.

Currently, Kjellberg is the fifth most subscribed channel on YouTube but despite all that, he also faces the same kind of problems we normal people do. PewDiePie, who has over 111 million subscribers on YouTube encountered a problem in a Malaysian airport. PewDiePie the Terrorist? Read More News Sex tape leak Georgia Harrison finds love

On December 8, the YouTuber appeared in a YouTube video posted by fellow gamer and vlogger Ken Morrison. Morisson is known online as CinnamonToastken and the video was named “Angry Airline Passengers”.

The duo reacted to another YouTube video called “Airline Passenger Freakouts Part 3” which featured a collection of videos relating to other people who displayed frustration or anger while at different airports.

Morrison and Kjellberg joked around and added their opinion on the compiled clips throughout the 16-minute video. They also chipped in their own personal experiences of flying abroad too.

Kjellberg shared that his worst flight experience happened when he was supposed to return home from Malaysia.

The YouTuber talked about his ordeal at the 7:45 minute mark of the video, while omitting details of the flight, the year of occurrence, the airline he was on and the people whom he travelled with.

“We were on the flight — two hours passed and we were like “Why have we not left yet? What’s going on here?” Then, all of a sudden, they take us out and say “Sorry, no more flights today,” and by that point, it’s 2am.” Read More News Warning signs the man you’re dating is playing you for a fool After getting off the plane, Kjellberg said that he (and the people he was with) proceeded to go to two different hotels, both of which were fully booked and unable to provide them with accommodation for the night. At that point, he stated that they had decided to sleep in the lobby of the hotel. Shortly after that, Kjellberg explained how a Malaysian man, who happened to be sitting next to him in the lobby, was farting repeatedly. What did PewDiePie do? Even though Kjellberg and Morrison could laugh at the situation afterwards, the YouTuber said that the nightmare did not end there and he felt that he was being treated like a terrorist on the flight that did not take off. “On that flight as well, they treated me like I was a terrorist because I had those giant portable batteries. He was like, “What is that?!”,” said Kjellberg in reference to a man whose role or identity was not revealed. Following that, the clip went on until it concluded. Morrison and Kjellberg did not further talk about the matter. Malaysian netizens have apologised to the YouTuber after the publication of the video. They said sorry for his bad experience, including the farting. And while Kjellberg did not state which airport he was at with the flight that got cancelled, a few commenters assumed, and apologised on behalf of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The YouTuber fulfilled his longtime dream of relocating to Japan earlier this year. He who once thought “Squid Game” was an “anime rip-off,” has been discussing the idea of purchasing a home in the East Asian country since 2019.

The post YouTuber PewDiePie treated like ‘terrorist’ in Malaysia appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg