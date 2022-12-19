kendall-jenner-‘s-$7750-outfit-mocked-for-looking-like-testicles

Not everybody can pull off a high-fashion look, models, however, are expected to look good in them no matter what, except for this particular case of Kendall Jenner who wore an outfit that looked like testicles.

Earlier this week, model and reality star Jenner posted her skiing style in a $7,750 green leather bomber on Instagram but she may not have expected the backlash from her fans.

Netizens compared the shape of the padded designer jacket to that of a scrotum. She paired the Loewe puffer with a $615 wide-brim faux fur hat from Emma Brewin and shared the photos on Monday during her vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

Wearable Testicles

In most of the outdoor shots, she had her hands in her pockets which made the padded bomber appear larger at the bottom.

‘That coat is giving scrotum,’ one person commented, on the testicles looking clothing.

‘Not the b***sack jacket,’ someone else wrote.

Another added: ‘That looks like testicles.’

Others thought the puffy design paired with her hands in her pocket made it look like she had large, sagging breasts.

‘That jacket looks like it was made for Dolly Parton,’ one person noted, while another joked: ‘Those are some heavy hangers.’

On the other hand, some fans thought that the bomber looked ‘beautiful’ and that it was the ‘best jacket.’ Many agreed that Jenner’s look was a vibe even though the reviews were mixed.

‘The outfit I would wear to the search party to look for my rich husband who disappeared under mysterious circumstances,’ one fan imagined.

Someone else told the 818 Tequila founder that she was ‘looking like a sexy sofa cushion in Aspen,’ which seemed to be a compliment.

Testicles trending?

‘Yellowstone but make it fashun,’ another wrote, referring to the hit show.

This backlash of the bomber is evident that fashion trends can be polarising.

Both Who What Wear Daily and W Magazine have dubbed the Loewe padded bomber the label’s 2022 autumn/winter collection a must-have piece.

Jenner and fellow fashion ‘It’ girls Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Russell have all been spotted wearing various versions of the bomber this winter season.

However, W writer Carolyn Twersky did note that one of her coworkers compared the design to ‘something a drag queen would wear before revealing a comically large breastplate underneath.’

Friend of Jenner, the 26-year-old Bieber was also spotted wearing the jacket a few times recently. She wore the less expensive nylon version ($2,999) while in New York City with Justin Bieber last week.

The Rhode founder then wore it in black leather to attend a Los Angeles Lakers game with Justine Skye on Tuesday and grab drinks with Jenner later that night.

Back in November, Jenner, who recently split up with Devin Booker, wore another controversial outfit while hitting the streets of Los Angeles.

The model wore a sweater without pants. It is no doubt that Jenner tend to create a buzz on her choice of looks.

