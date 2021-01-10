Private chefs reveals what Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and more eats

- Advertisement -

Tasty meals cooked by private chefs are not just limited to the royals, such as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Chrissy Teigen also have access to private chefs, says Hello Magazine in a report dated Jan 8.

Some of their private chefs dished out about what they eat. Gwyneth Paltrow followed a strict plant-based diet in her union to ex-husband Chris Martin.

The couple’s former chef Kate McAloon told News.com.au: “When I first started cooking for Gwyneth and Chris it was when she was doing the first Iron Man movie. I had a brief from their assistants … they eat nothing. They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables.”

McAloon slowly added more ingredients into her dishes, which Paltrow praised.

“When I got there, I was trying to stick to the brief, and I realised as I started adding more ingredients in, they said ‘Your food is getting better’. That’s what happens when you eat more than grass!”

Kelvin Fernandez, Jennifer Lopez’s personal chef, said the singer is very ‘disciplined’ with her diet and she is not a fan of sharing plates.

He told Us Weekly that he served a “family-style” dinner to the Jenny From the Block hitmaker when she was preparing for her Superbowl performance. “The next day she’s like, ‘Kelvin, you served me rice.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, there was chicken, there was salad. You grabbed the rice!’”

Fernandez then joked that he has served individual plates to Lopez and Alex Rodriguez since.

David Beckham and daughter Harper have been getting creative in the kitchen over the past year, but Victoria Beckham still hires a private chef to keep the hearty meals for her family going. One of the chefs was spotted in the background of David Beckham’s Instagram photo in 2019.

Beckham told Vogue Australia in 2013 that she is ‘a hopeless cook’. Chef Chris Irving previously said of the former Spice Girl’s diet: “She eats lots, she really does, and she works out a lot.

“Fresh fruit is her favourite thing. That and pea chips, you know, made from garden peas, dried pea chips and kale chips.”

While George Clooney and his wife Amal are not good at cooking, the couple depends on personal chef Viviana Frizzi to prepare their meals and that has been going on since 2013. Their meals include pizza, Lebanese cuisine, and sushi.

“She can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry,” said Clooney in an interview with People magazine.

“Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn’t as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Besides, all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London.”

Clooney added: “Honestly, Amal and I are such poor chefs that any lesson from Vivi in the kitchen would be like teaching a whale to fly.”

Sean John, private chef to supermodel Naomi Campbell, shared that Campbell goes great lengths to maintain her figure. Reports say Campbell only eats one meal a day and it doest not include dairy, gluten or chicken.

He told Page Six: “I have cooked for her for over ten years. She has her own stuff at home, but I prepare one really good meal a day, and it’s super clean and really healthy.”

Campbell’s “clean vegetarian” diet, however, has got to be packed full of flavour. John continued: “She has to have flavour. You can’t just put salt and pepper in it. I don’t do that anyway, but she knows! There’s got to be some spice and herbs. She’s all about making it soulful and flavourful.”

Although Chrissy Teigen is good at cooking, the 35-year-old loves to leave the responsibility of cooking to someone else.

She showed her gratitude for her private chef Paul Barbosa, who works with Teigen on her Cravings cookbooks.

Teigen wrote in one caption saying: “Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional.”