Personal fitness trainer says it will take 20km run to burn off McSpicy’s 833 calories out of the body

SINGAPORE: A local fitness trainer took to TikTok with some bad news, or in his version, “Some McSpicy slander.” The much-beloved sandwich is a “whopping 833 calories,” which is a lot by itself.

But as Leon, who goes by @strongertmr on the platform, points out, most people get the set meal, which includes a large fries, for another gulp, 512 calories, “for a total of about 1,300 calories.”

For comparison’s sake, the recommended caloric intake for adult males is 2500 calories, while 2000 calories for adult females. This means that a McSpicy and large fries is already around a third of the total calories an adult woman should consume daily—without a soda or other calorie-laden drinks.

While acknowledging that burning calories differs from person to person, Leon added that “it would take maybe 20km to burn off that McSpicy set.”

People shouldn’t even use the excuse that they order the McSpicy to increase their protein intake, he added, as the protein weightage of the sandwich is only 18 per cent.

Therefore, those worried about weight should reconsider ordering the McSpicy and fries.

The truth, as the saying goes, hurts. And even in the face of the straight facts, many seem to continue their love affair with McSpicy.

Others, however, appreciated the information Leon shared, with one even saying he’ll never see the Mc Spicy in the same way again.

Another said he’s quit the iconic sandwich altogether, to which the trainer replied, “Do what you gotta do!” /TISG

