Caught on cam: Man washing his car at the same moment another man gets arrested by police

SINGAPORE: A video has been uploaded on TikTok of a man busily washing his car while another man is on the ground as he is being arrested by the police.

“I think I’m living in a GTA (Grand Theft Auto) simulation bc (because) this was so funny,” wrote TikTok user Keyan, who goes by @nomoneysniper, in an eight-second video he uploaded on Wednesday (Mar 29).

The video, which has since been viewed over 276,000 times, appears to be set in a parking garage. In the foreground, a man in a black shirt and shorts goes about washing his white car, while in the back, a police officer stands over the man lying face down on the ground with his hands behind his back.

At one point the man washing his car gives the person shooting the video a quick glance and looks as though he is about to smile, but immediately goes back to the task at hand.

“Just casually washing his car while someone is getting arrested,” Keyan wrote across the video.

The TikTok has gotten a lot of attention since it was posted, as people appeared to have found the incident humorous, albeit a bit bizarre.

Even the verified account of The Straits Times chimed in with a joke, writing, “Maybe this is what my boss meant when they said they wanted me to be more focused.”

One netizen wrote, “Because of you fella have to lie on wet floor.”

Others joked about the police giving the man they arrested a “pillow” since his head looked like it was lying on a yellow parking block.

Some praised the TikTok user for being so focused on washing the car.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg