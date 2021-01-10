Entertainment Celebrity Jet Li's daughter posts moving tribute to her mother on the latter's...

Jet Li’s daughter posts moving tribute to her mother on the latter’s birthday

On New Year’s Eve, Jane posted a touching tribute to Nina on IG Stories, writing: “Happy birthday mum

Jet Li and his wife Nina Li Chi. Picture: YouTube

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are unable to meet their loved ones face to face. On Jan 8, 8days.sg said Jet Li’s 20-year-old daughter Jane is living in the US where she is pursuing her studies at Harvard University.

Her mother, ’80s screen goddess Nina Li Chi celebrated her 59th birthday on December 31 and Jane was unable to celebrate the occasion in person.

On New Year’s Eve, Jane posted a touching tribute to Nina on IG Stories, writing: “Happy birthday mum. I hope you’ll always be as happy as you are today. To me, you’re still as beautiful as you were 20 years ago. Even though I don’t always agree with your methods, I know that [your actions] come from a good place. I can’t celebrate your birthday with you this year but I hope you know how much I love you. I’ll always be your daughter.”

Jane posted a touching tribute to her mother. Picture: YouTube

Jane’s tribute gave a glimpse into the relationship between both mother and daughter with netizens noting that not many celeb kids would openly admit to disagreeing with their parents on social media.

“Her account is public, so I’m sure she knows that the media is watching her,” one netizen wrote.

Another quipped: “Her admission that she doesn’t always agree with her mum either means they’ve settled their differences, or she’s declaring war on her mum. But I don’t think she’d do the latter on her birthday, would she?”

Jane and her 17-year-old sister Jada are believed to have spent most of their childhood in Singapore, where they studied at an international school before heading to the US for college.

Born on April 26, 1963, Li Lianjie, better known by his stage name Jet Li is a Chinese-Singaporean film actor, film producer, martial artist, and retired Wushu champion who was born in Beijing.

After three years of training with acclaimed Wushu teacher Wu Bin, Li won his first national championship for the Beijing Wushu Team.

After retiring from competitive Wushu at age 19, he went on to win great acclaim in China as an actor, making his debut with the film Shaolin Temple (1982).

He went on to star in many critically acclaimed martial arts epic films, most notably as the lead in Zhang Yimou’s Hero (2002), Fist of Legend (1994), and the first three films in the Once Upon a Time in China series (1991–1993), in which he portrayed folk hero Wong Fei-hung.

