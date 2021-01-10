Zayn Malik shares exciting news after welcoming baby with Gigi Hadid

- Advertisement -

A January 8 article of Hello Magazine says former One Direction singer Zayn Malik released his new single Vibez months after welcoming his first child with model Gigi Hadid.

With the unveiling of artwork for his new album, Nobody Is Listening it is set to be released on January 15. Malik teased his new track and second single from the album on Instagram.

“Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening – Jan 15th,” he wrote. The singer’s third album comes three years following the release of his hit Icarus Falls.

Malik left One Direction in 2015 and his first solo album Mind Of Mine subsequently went on to become a massive hit in the UK and the US. It is said that Nobody Is Listening is to be Malik’s “most personal project to date”.

- Advertisement -

A statement about the new album read: “With total creative reign on his third album, Zayn is making the music he has always wanted to.”

The release of his new music comes months after Malik and Hadid announced their baby daughter’s arrival back in September by sharing lovely black-and-white photos of their newborn’s hand.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” wrote the beauty.

Meanwhile, Malik added: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

This is the first child for Hadid, 25 and Malik, 27. The news of their pregnancy was confirmed back in April after weeks of speculation. The couple started dating after Malik approached Hadid at a Victoria’s Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015. They are yet to confirm the name of their little girl.

Born April 23, 1995, Jelena Noura Hadid, known professionally as Gigi Hadid, is an American model. In November 2014, Hadid made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com.

In 2016, she was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Over the span of four years, Hadid has made 35 appearances on international Vogue magazine covers.