Netizens slam NUH’s ‘cold’ response that ‘falls short’ on pregnant woman who lost child after being ‘left unattended’ for 2 hours at A&E

- Advertisement -

Following the very public Facebook post by a devastated husband – whose wife suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being left unattended for two hours at the National University Hospital (NUH) – the hospital has now replied. However, netizens were very quick to call out NUH for their “cold” response that “falls short of public expectations”.

Responding to the man’s post on Facebook, NUH wrote:

“NUH is aware of social media posts and reports regarding an incident involving an expectant woman at our Emergency Medicine Department. We are in touch with the family to support them during this difficult time.

Out of respect for the family, we seek the public’s understanding not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.” - Advertisement 1- The last sentence in NUH’s statement proved to be very triggering for many netizens, as they felt that it was the family who had publicly come forth looking for answers, to begin with. Many commentators also wrote that NUH had not given any answers whatsoever. Here’s what they said:

In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 21) morning, the man, who went by the Facebook name Mee Pok Tah wrote that on Mar 15 at about 9.30 pm, his wife started bleeding profusely from the birth canal when she was bathing. He called for an ambulance, which arrived within 10 minutes and took her to the Accident and Emergency Ward at NUH.

- Advertisement 2-

He wrote that she arrived at the NUH at about 10.30 pm.

The man alleged that the hospital had left his wife unattended for two hours, and he only received a text message at around 12:48 am to inform him that his wife had been sent to the maternity ward.

He wrote: “Doctors and nurses attended to my wife immediately when she reached the maternity ward. After checking on my wife and the baby, the doctors told my wife that the baby heart structure was there but there was no heartbeat and hence he has passed away”.

He questioned why there was a gap of two hours between the time she was admitted to the A&E and the time she was attended to.

In his post, he wrote that he could not stop thinking about the possibility of his child being saved if they were promptly attended to.

- Advertisement 3-

TISG has reached out to NUH once again and will update the article once they respond. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg