Home News Passenger allegedly uses racial slur “Melayu babi” against PHV driver

Passenger allegedly uses racial slur “Melayu babi” against PHV driver

Photo: YouTube screengrab/SGRV

In the video, the word “Melayu babi” can be heard.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

The driver of a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) claims that a would-be passenger hurled racial abuse slurs at him, and asked via social media whether he should seek a lawyer’s advice on the matter.

The incident occurred last Saturday (Mar 19) at Prinsep Street. A video was posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group page, where it’s been viewed over 34,000 times. 

It’s also posted on SGRV’s YouTube account, where it received almost as many views. 

- Advertisement 1-

The caption reads, “driver cancel booking after passenger get upset after told car is expensive.”

The driver wrote that he had gotten a booking at Princep Street. 

As the group of would-be passengers approached the car, one or more of them loudly banged the vehicle’s rear window.

The driver then requested this to stop.

But one of the passengers, who was in the front of the vehicles, “got agitated.”

The PHV driver then chose to cancel the booking.

- Advertisement 2-

At that point, the passenger “started racially abusing me,” the driver wrote, and he filed a police report about the incident.

In the video, the word “Melayu babi” can be heard.

Addressing his fellow PHV drivers, he asked, “what would you do if you were in my shoes? I need your advice what is the next course of action that I should take.Should I engage a lawyer?”

Adding that “any advice would be great,” he thanked them in advance.

Some netizens wrote that the driver should have made “a big fuss” right then and there, as the police were nearby. 

- Advertisement 3-

“Create a scene is the best solution,” one added.

Other netizens supported the driver’s actions.

Conversely, other commenters told him that this is just “the nature of the business” and that he should bear the situation silently.

Others took exception to the use of the word “babi.”

On YouTube, one commenter directed the driver to Section 298 of the Penal Code, which “makes it an offence to utter a word within hearing distance of a person, with the deliberate intention to wound that person’s religious or racial feelings.”

Others encouraged him to hire a lawyer.

 /TISG

17 days’ jail for man who hurled racial slurs, vulgarities at taxi driver while drunk

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 23

Ex-NTU researcher took upskirt photos of 400 women, over 2,200 photos found from 2015 to 2021 A former researcher from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was found to have taken upskirt pictures of at least 400 women from 2015 until 2021. Authorities...
Read more
Home News

Car nearly hits pedestrian in Clementi — but is it really the driver’s fault? You be the judge

Several pedestrians were crossing Clementi Road on Thursday at around 10:30 pm and one was very nearly hit by a car. A video clip on...
Read more
Home News

Passenger allegedly uses racial slur “Melayu babi” against PHV driver

The driver of a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) claims that a would-be passenger hurled racial abuse slurs at him, and asked via social media...
Read more
Home News

Netizens slam NUH’s ‘cold’ response that ‘falls short’ on pregnant woman who lost child after being ‘left unattended’ for 2 hours at A&E

Following the very public Facebook post by a devastated husband – whose wife suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being left unattended for two hours...
Read more
Relationships

Man wants wife to quit job and be stay-at-home mum to mind their son as ‘she really isn’t earning much’

A man who wants his wife to quit her job so she can stay home and take care of their son got into an...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 23

Ex-NTU researcher took upskirt photos of 400 women, over 2,200 photos found from 2015 to 2021 A former researcher from...
Read more
Home News

Car nearly hits pedestrian in Clementi — but is it really the driver’s fault? You be the judge

Several pedestrians were crossing Clementi Road on Thursday at around 10:30 pm and one was very nearly hit by...
Read more
Home News

Passenger allegedly uses racial slur “Melayu babi” against PHV driver

The driver of a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) claims that a would-be passenger hurled racial abuse slurs at him,...
Read more
Home News

Netizens slam NUH’s ‘cold’ response that ‘falls short’ on pregnant woman who lost child after being ‘left unattended’ for 2 hours at A&E

Following the very public Facebook post by a devastated husband – whose wife suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore