SINGAPORE: Singapore has achieved its highest-ever ranking in Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024, securing the ninth position globally and marking its first entry into the top 10.

The country demonstrated exceptional performance in multiple categories, particularly dominating the Economic and Business Performance pillar. In tourism policy and attractiveness, Singapore claimed second place, following Bangkok and ahead of Paris.

Paris maintained its position as the world’s leading city destination, with Madrid and Tokyo completing the top three. Sydney showed remarkable progress, jumping 14 positions to secure eighth place.

Asia’s presence in the rankings was particularly notable, with multiple cities featuring prominently. Beyond Singapore and Tokyo’s top-10 placements, the region saw strong representation with Taipei (11th), Seoul (12th), Osaka (16th), and Bangkok (17th) in the top 20.

Bangkok emerged as a standout performer in tourism numbers, recording 32 million international arrivals in 2024. The Thai capital exceeded its pre-pandemic tourism levels in 2023 and maintained strong momentum with over 30% growth in 2024.

The index, which evaluates 100 cities across 55 metrics in six key pillars, revealed broader trends in global tourism. International arrivals increased by 19% in 2024, with Europe remaining the preferred destination, attracting 793 million international trips. Global tourism spending reached US$1.9 trillion in 2024, with projections indicating average per-arrival spending will rise to US$1,264 by 2030.

Nadejda Popova, global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, highlighted emerging trends in travel preferences. “Less-travelled destinations and third-tier cities are expected to rise in popularity as travellers seek hidden gems, off-season experiences, and responsible tourism,” she noted, adding that “consumers will prioritise culturally enriching, personalised experiences.”

The comprehensive assessment framework included economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability metrics.