;
Business

ValueMax Group acquires 100% Ban Fook Pawnshop for $1.75m

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: ValueMax Group, the Singapore-listed pawnbroking company, has announced its acquisition of Ban Fook Pawnshop Pte. Ltd in a cash deal valued at S$1.75 million. The transaction involves purchasing all 3,030,000 issued and paid-up shares of Ban Fook.

The deal’s completion hinges on several key conditions. Ban Fook must secure approval from the Registrar of Pawnbrokers to transfer all pledges from its Woodlands Avenue outlet to ValueMax-designated premises. Additionally, Ban Fook is required to end its lease agreement with the Housing & Development Board (HDB), restore the premises to its original condition, and settle any penalties imposed by the housing authority.

Financial records show Ban Fook’s audited net asset value stood at S$1.84 million as of December 31, 2023. The acquisition price represents a slight discount to this book value.

The transaction will be settled entirely in cash upon completion of the acquisition, marking another strategic move in ValueMax’s business expansion.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Singapore leads SEA as top relocation destination, despite growing virtual work trends

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singapore brands looking to reach more Chinese shoppers should tap into Xiaohongshu, Tmall Global, and JD Worldwide—analysts

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Shared office space demand hits five-year low, leaving operators scrambling for new growth strategies

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

CPF interest rates slashed to 4% for early 2025 as economic woes bite

December 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

“Buyer’s remorse?” – Middle-aged single man regrets purchasing resale HDB flat for S$1.1M

December 12, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

NTU scientists achieve breakthrough in high-speed data processing with room-temperature polaritons

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans seeking cheaper medical care in JB among reasons why Singapore health sector faces growth constraints

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.