Netizens praise “low-key” MP Liang Eng Hwa for old-school announcement over loudspeaker after low turnout to collect self-test kits

Singapore — Netizens have praised Member of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa for ensuring that residents of Bukit Panjang were informed of the distribution of antigen rapid test self-test kits.

Mr Liang, who has been MP for Bukit Panjang SMC since last year, made his announcement via loudspeaker on Sunday morning, shortly before 11.00.

A report noted that his speech was greeted by a round of applause from residents.

The Bukit Panjang Constituency Facebook page had announced on Saturday (Jul 31) that the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits would be distributed at six collection points on Aug 1 and 2 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Residents were encouraged to claim their kits by presenting their NRIC, “Especially so if you have visited Fajar Market in the last 14 days.”

The distribution of the kits is still a part of endeavours from the Ministry of Health to detect and isolate infections connected to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, Singapore’s biggest cluster to date, which has over 1000 cases.

And while 30,000 kits had been prepared for distribution, there was initially a low turnout for collecting the kits, likely because there had been short notice for the information to be disseminated.

So the MP decided to go old-school, taking matters into his own hands and announcing the availability of the kits via loudspeaker, he told The Straits Times.

And since his announcement did not come too early on Sunday morning, residents were pleased rather than upset.

A few netizens called him one of the most low-key MPs in PAP “but get the job done.”

“Old school practices always works”, wrote another.

Many thanked him for his efforts.

On Sunday night, he reported that 13,000 kits had got collected.

“Glad that more than 13,000 sets of self-test COVID-19 ART test kits were collected by residents at our 6 collection centres at Bukit Panjang today.

Thanks very much to our grassroots and partners volunteers, RCs and BPCO colleagues for the well organised and smooth distribution; even though this was activated on very short notice.

The collection of self-test ART kits continues tomorrow at the below centres; from 10 am to 6 pm.”

/TISG

