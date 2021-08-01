8 new Covid-19 clusters detected; Jurong Fishery Port cluster reaches 1,027 cases

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported eight new Covid-19 clusters on Saturday (Jul 31) and confirmed 117 cases of locally transmitted infection.

According to MOH’s daily Covid-19 update, 26 of the confirmed cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing its total to 1,027 cases.

Meanwhile, another case was added to the KTV cluster, which now has 251 cases.

Of the 117 confirmed cases on Saturday, 67 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine. Eight are linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance.

The number of unlinked cases is 42, while another three cases are imported.

To date, there are 71 active clusters in Singapore, with Institution S2 Selarang Park Complex managed by Singapore Prison Service as one of the latest confirmed clusters.

MOH reported that there are 604 cases currently warded in the hospital; most are well and under observation.

There are 33 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 1,027 cases in the week before to 868 cases in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 99 cases in the week before to 273 cases in the past week, said MOH.

“We are likely to continue to see a high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community.”

MOH urged members of the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected.”

It noted that over the last 28 days, 49 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away; of which 28 are unvaccinated, 18 partially vaccinated and three fully vaccinated.

As of Friday (Jul 30), 59 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 77 per cent received at least one dose.

MOH confirmed that a total of 7,504,554 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme has been administered. /TISG

