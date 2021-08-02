Girl climbs onto railing of Yio Chu Kang MRT track and leans over, possibly about to jump

- Advertisement -

Update: The Ministry of Transport has reached out to TISG requesting that all footage of the incident be taken down.

Singapore — In a number of videos and photos circulating online, a girl could be seen to have climbed onto the railing of an MRT track and was leaning over precariously.

The incident, which took place in the afternoon at Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday (Aug 2), had police and officers with the Singapore Civil Defence Force, who arriving within minutes of the 2 pm incident.

A video submitted to Instagram page Sgfollowsall said: “The rumour was that she somehow climbed over the [MRT] trail while there wasn’t any train moving … and her two friends came up to the MRT station, shouting from [afar] to get her attention to not jump”.

- Advertisement -

Train service on the North-South Line between Ang Mo Kio and Yishun MRT stations were disrupted at about 1.55 pm for about 25 minutes.

“The female commuter was subsequently brought to safety and apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act,” the police said.

The police added that she was also arrested for criminal trespass. Investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post on Monday, SMRT said that the police escorted the commuter back to the platform at around 2.10 pm and she was not injured.

- Advertisement -

“Commuters on the platform activated the Emergency Stop Plunger and our staff immediately responded on site,” SMRT said.

Traction power, the electric supply to the train tracks, were turned off, and the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called in immediately.

According to circulating footage, the girl, who looked to be clad in a school uniform, could be seen to have climbed down onto the MRT tracks and had climbed onto the railing. She was seen leaning over the railing dangerously.

In other photos, an SBS transit officer could be seen trying to communicate with the girl from the road below.

- Advertisement -

According to a 2-minute-20-second long clip circulated on WhatsApp messenger, a man was seen approaching the girl on the MRT tracks.

As he walked towards her, he successfully managed to talk her down from the railing and looked to be hugging her in the video. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.