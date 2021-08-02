Family looking for 42-year-old long-lost auntie, last heard living in Pasir Ris

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A family has taken to social media in hopes of reuniting with a long-lost aunt who used to stay at Pasir Ris.

One Winnie Shim informed the online community through a Facebook post on Saturday (Jul 31) that she and her family are trying to look for a lady named 张美雲 or Teo May Hoon.

“She is my aunt, I have never met her before, but I’d like to,” said Ms Shim.

Ms Shim attached two photos of her auntie. One was taken with her late grandmother when her auntie was then around 13 or 14 years old.

- Advertisement -

“Last time we heard from her was when she was residing in Pasir Ris; this was at least 25 years ago,” said Ms Shim.

She noted that her auntie would be about 42 years old now.

- Advertisement -

“Please help to share and reunite us,” said the concerned individual.

It is not the first time that social media was used as a powerful tool to reconnect families.

Thanks to a TikTok video uploaded in May this year, a woman in Vietnam was able to reconnect with her lost husband after 11 years of separation.

A TikToker had posted a video of a homeless man who often wandered around her neighbourhood.

- Advertisement -

One of her viewers, who turned out to be the man’s wife, then spotted the video, and they began exchanging information to verify the man’s identity. /TISG

Read related: TikTok video helps woman find lost husband missing for 11 years

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg