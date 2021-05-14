TikTok video helps woman find lost husband missing for 11 years

- Advertisement -

Vietnam – Thanks to a TikTok video, a woman was able to reconnect with her lost husband after 11 years of separation.

Facebook page Beatvn highlighted the touching story on May 11, crediting an individual named Nguyễn Ánh Tuyết.

A TikToker had posted a video of a homeless man who often wandered around her neighbourhood. It appeared that the woman was trying to connect him with his family.

- Advertisement -

Soon after, a woman contacted the TikToker, noting the man looked very much like her husband.

The post included a screenshot of the two women’s conversation. The latter sent an old photo of her husband, indicating a striking resemblance.

The TikToker said she had seen the man around her neighbourhood for almost a decade. Coincidentally, the other woman said that her husband, who suffered from a mental illness, left home over a decade ago.

The woman then mentioned that her husband had a tattoo on his chest.

With this information, the TikToker promised to confirm his identity, although she noted that he would wander aimlessly and sometimes disappear for weeks.

Eventually, she was able to confirm that he had a similar tattoo on his chest.

The man’s wife then travelled 60 km from her province in Phú Thọ to Tuyên Quang to take him home.

“The story seems hard to believe, but it is true. Thanks to the power of social media, a husband, father and son that was lost for 11 years have (sic) been found thanks to a video,” wrote Beatvn.

“From now on, no one will call him homeless any more.”/TISG

Read related: Social media helps find Malaysian woman’s long-lost father in Singapore

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg