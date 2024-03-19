Celebrity

Nam Bo Ra celebrates her 18th year of work and declares her love for her siblings

ByLydia Koh

March 19, 2024

Actress Nam Bo Ra recently shared her deep affection for her siblings during a meeting with Sports Chosun at a café in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

As the eldest among eight brothers and five sisters, Nam Bo Ra has become synonymous with the title of ‘K-Eldest Daughter’ through her appearances with her family on broadcasts.

Photo: Instagram/Nam Bo Ra

Reflecting on her childhood, Nam Bo Ra admitted that having a large family was challenging initially. However, as time passed and her siblings grew, she came to appreciate the support they provided.

She described her siblings as invaluable, likening them to a supportive fence that bolstered her. Despite feeling obligated to care for them as the eldest, Nam Bo Ra was touched by their recognition of her efforts and sincerity.

Expressing confidence in Sebin’s abilities

Of particular note is her seventh sibling, Nam Sebin, who has followed in her footsteps as an actress. Nam Bo Ra humorously mentioned attempting to offer advice to her sibling but realizing that her role was simply to be there for support.

See also  Ethan Ruan and younger brother can easily pass off as twins, say fans

She expressed confidence in her sibling’s abilities and hoped for her to accumulate positive experiences in the industry.

Celebrating her 18th debut anniversary this year, Nam Bo Ra reflected on her journey and expressed regrets about not being more at ease with herself in the past.

She emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and vowed to approach future projects with dedication to ensure no time was wasted.

Latest role in ‘Live Your Own Life’

Nam Bo Ra’s recent appearance in the KBS2 weekend drama ‘Live Your Own Life’ concluded on the 17th.

The drama, which focused on family liberation, depicted the journey of Hyosim, portrayed by Nam Bora, as she sought independence from a family that caused her suffering.

Thanks to her sacrifices and devotion, her family members found their own paths. Nam Bo Ra played Jung Mirim, a lawyer who aspires to become an entertainer.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s One Of The Girls becomes Spotify’s most streamed song by a K-pop female artist

September 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

On Nov 4, NCT’s Jaehyun will enlist in the military as an active-duty soldier

September 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS V maintains an active lifestyle to stay in shape even when on military leave

September 25, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.