Actress Nam Bo Ra recently shared her deep affection for her siblings during a meeting with Sports Chosun at a café in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

As the eldest among eight brothers and five sisters, Nam Bo Ra has become synonymous with the title of ‘K-Eldest Daughter’ through her appearances with her family on broadcasts.

Reflecting on her childhood, Nam Bo Ra admitted that having a large family was challenging initially. However, as time passed and her siblings grew, she came to appreciate the support they provided.

She described her siblings as invaluable, likening them to a supportive fence that bolstered her. Despite feeling obligated to care for them as the eldest, Nam Bo Ra was touched by their recognition of her efforts and sincerity.

Expressing confidence in Sebin’s abilities

Of particular note is her seventh sibling, Nam Sebin, who has followed in her footsteps as an actress. Nam Bo Ra humorously mentioned attempting to offer advice to her sibling but realizing that her role was simply to be there for support.

She expressed confidence in her sibling’s abilities and hoped for her to accumulate positive experiences in the industry.

Celebrating her 18th debut anniversary this year, Nam Bo Ra reflected on her journey and expressed regrets about not being more at ease with herself in the past.

She emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and vowed to approach future projects with dedication to ensure no time was wasted.

Latest role in ‘Live Your Own Life’

Nam Bo Ra’s recent appearance in the KBS2 weekend drama ‘Live Your Own Life’ concluded on the 17th.

The drama, which focused on family liberation, depicted the journey of Hyosim, portrayed by Nam Bora, as she sought independence from a family that caused her suffering.

Thanks to her sacrifices and devotion, her family members found their own paths. Nam Bo Ra played Jung Mirim, a lawyer who aspires to become an entertainer.