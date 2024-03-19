Following the conclusion of the JTBC weekend drama ‘Doctor Slump,’ Park Shin Hye, who portrayed ‘Nam Haneul,’ conveyed her heartfelt farewell through a message shared by Salt Entertainment on the 18th.

After the final shoot, Park Shin Hye expressed a mix of emotions, reflecting on the challenging yet rewarding journey of filming amidst various weather conditions.

She highlighted the joy she found in each production day, crediting the exceptional staff for making the experience even more special.

Actress hoped others would find comfort

Acknowledging the support and strength she received from those around her, Park Shin Hye hoped that, like her character, Haneul, others would find comfort and resilience in their struggles.

Concluding her message with sincere gratitude, Park Shin Hye expressed happiness in living each day as Haneul and thanked everyone involved.

In ‘Doctor Slump,’ Park Shin Hye’s portrayal of ‘Nam Haneul’ resonated deeply with viewers, showcasing her ability to authentically convey complex emotions.

Her chemistry with co-star Park Hyung-sik provided delightful excitement throughout the series.

‘Rom-com Queen’

Recognized as a ‘Rom-com Queen,’ Park Shin Hye captivated audiences with her acting and impressed with her narration skills, earning her the title of ‘narration master.’

Looking ahead, Park Shin Hye is set to star in the upcoming SBS drama ‘Judge from Hell,’ alongside Kim Jae Young.

The romance fantasy series follows the story of Kang Bit-na, a super-elite judge, and Han Da-on, a detective, as they navigate a reality akin to hell.

In ‘Judge from Hell,’ Park Shin Hye takes on the role of the super-elite judge ‘Kang Bit-na,’ continuing her busy schedule into 2024.

Park Shin Hye started acting as a child and gained recognition for her roles in dramas like “Stairway to Heaven” (2003) and “Tree of Heaven” (2006).

She rose to even greater fame with leading roles in popular dramas like “You’re Beautiful” (2009), “The Heirs” (2013), “Pinocchio” (2014-2015), and “Doctors” (2016). These dramas established her as one of the most prolific actresses of her generation.