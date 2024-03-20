Actor Ryu Jun Yeol is poised to make his inaugural public appearance after his relationship with Han So Hee was confirmed.

All eyes are fixed on Ryu Jun Yeol as he graces a fashion brand photo call event in Seoul on March 19, KST, merely four days after publicly acknowledging his romantic involvement with Han So Hee.

Despite the swirling controversy surrounding their relationship, Ryu Jun Yeol is resolute in honouring his scheduled appearance, as his agency, C-JeS Studio, affirmed.

On March 17, KST, Ryu Jun Yeol discreetly returned to Korea, donning a low-profile guise with a hat, sunglasses, and mask. Conversely, Han So Hee arrived in Korea on March 18, KST, exuding a radiant smile as she traversed through the airport.

The ring adorning Han So Hee’s left ring finger garnered attention as she clasped hands with a companion.

Highly awaited public outing

The imminent public outing of Ryu Jun Yeol is highly awaited, particularly after the recent scandal that unfolded on March 15, KST, when dating rumours between him and Han So Hee surfaced after their sightings at a Hawaiian hotel.

Initially, both agencies refrained from addressing the rumours, citing a non-interference policy regarding their clients’ private lives.

Ryu Jun Yeol commenced his acting journey in independent films and gained prominence for his role in the acclaimed drama “Reply 1988” (2015-2016). Recognized as a distinguished “Chungmu-ro actor,” he has starred in several lauded Korean films.

His recent cinematic venture includes the sci-fi feature “Alienoid: Return to the Future” (2024), for which he garnered numerous Best New Actor accolades.

Talented actress

Han So Hee embarked on her acting career in supporting roles in dramas such as “Money Flower” (2017) and “100 Days My Prince” (2018).

She soared to prominence with her leading role in the immensely popular drama “The World of the Married” (2020), which achieved widespread acclaim across Asia.

Subsequently, she has headlined notable dramas like “Nevertheless” (2021) and the action-packed “My Name” (2021). Her most recent endeavour saw her starring in the fantasy thriller “Gyeongseong Creature” (2023-2024).