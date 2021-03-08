Motorcycles lane-splitting along PIE leads to an accident

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Lane-splitting motorcyclists caused an accident after one of the riders failed to notice that vehicles were slowing down and rammed into the rear of a white van.

On Saturday (Mar 6), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the accident that happened along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi before the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) exit in front of Toa Payoh on March 5 at about 4.19 pm.

Two motorcyclists were lane-splitting and overtaking cars, read the post. The rear-cam footage showed the two riders passing in between the middle and far-right lanes of the PIE.

“They did not notice the front vehicles were slowing down, and one of them rammed into the rear of the white van.”

“Van was not supposed to be on lane 1 of the expressway,” added ROADS.sg.

The motorcyclist was sent to the middle lane after the collision. An incoming red taxi immediately hit the brakes in response.

“Fortunately, the trailer driver was alert and moved left to lane 4 to avoid rolling over the rider,” the post noted.

Members of the online community commented on the post, wondering when motorcyclists would learn that lane-splitting was a dangerous practice.

“Speed and squeeze like an action hero and once down, blank. What did you achieve? Nothing. The only thing that happened was the bike smashed and injured. I don’t call this achievement. Lesson well learnt,” said Facebook user Ramesh Ram.

Riders also noted that the motorcyclists in the video should not have been speeding. /TISG

